Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DB. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, October 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, September 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.00.

DB opened at $9.41 on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $11.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 3.77% and a negative net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,623,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,684,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,443 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,847,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,624,000 after buying an additional 195,664 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,054,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,036,000 after buying an additional 655,608 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,635,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services.

