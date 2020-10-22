Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $367.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $319.00 to $367.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $336.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $410.00 to $444.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.24.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE:CP opened at $315.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $304.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.04. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $173.26 and a 1-year high of $327.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by ($0.11). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.48% and a return on equity of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.