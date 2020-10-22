Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €5.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Independent Research set a €6.70 ($7.88) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €6.62 ($7.79).

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

Deutsche Bank stock opened at €7.96 ($9.36) on Monday. Deutsche Bank has a 12 month low of €12.36 ($14.54) and a 12 month high of €18.49 ($21.75). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €7.62 and its 200-day moving average is €7.52.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.