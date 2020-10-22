Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Wohnen AG develops, manages and sells residential properties primarily in Germany and Europe. The company’s operating segments consists of Residential Property, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Deutsche Wohnen AG is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Shares of DWHHF stock opened at $52.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.13. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12 month low of $30.53 and a 12 month high of $53.29. The company has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.30.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a net margin of 137.86% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $220.73 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

