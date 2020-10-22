Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:DFS traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.36. 23,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,107. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.84. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $87.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.59.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $94,521.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,907.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

