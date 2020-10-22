Dover (NYSE:DOV) Announces Earnings Results

Dover (NYSE:DOV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.99%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Dover updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.40-5.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.40-5.45 EPS.

NYSE:DOV opened at $113.73 on Thursday. Dover has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $120.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

