DPRating Achieves Market Cap of $385,041.58 (RATING)

DPRating (CURRENCY:RATING) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, DPRating has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. One DPRating token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Gate.io, BCEX and UEX. DPRating has a market cap of $385,041.58 and $12,196.00 worth of DPRating was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00239462 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00088905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00033376 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.93 or 0.01305828 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000210 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00144034 BTC.

About DPRating

DPRating’s total supply is 9,798,563,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,031,479 tokens. DPRating’s official message board is medium.com/@dprating . DPRating’s official Twitter account is @DPRating . The official website for DPRating is token.dprating.com

DPRating Token Trading

DPRating can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, UEX, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DPRating directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DPRating should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DPRating using one of the exchanges listed above.

