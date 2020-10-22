Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,017,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,705,000 after purchasing an additional 325,275 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,068,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,896,000 after purchasing an additional 75,796 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,673,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $293,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,621,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,905,000 after acquiring an additional 114,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

NYSE DUK opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 8.76%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BofA Securities raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.06.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.