Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $67.00 to $86.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Dunkin' Brands Group from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dunkin' Brands Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DNKN opened at $86.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.87. Dunkin' Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $88.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94.

Dunkin' Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $287.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. Dunkin' Brands Group had a net margin of 16.79% and a negative return on equity of 38.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dunkin' Brands Group will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $3,191,753.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,396. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,661 shares in the company, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 96,680 shares of company stock worth $6,742,991. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Dunkin' Brands Group during the third quarter valued at $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 175.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dunkin' Brands Group by 168.5% during the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

