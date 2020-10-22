DURECT Co. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for DURECT in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.08). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for DURECT’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $25.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.76 million. DURECT had a negative return on equity of 7.69% and a negative net margin of 3.66%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut DURECT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on DURECT in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised DURECT from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.42.

Shares of DURECT stock opened at $1.87 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.07. DURECT has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $375.08 million, a P/E ratio of -187.00 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 635,879 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of DURECT by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 942,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 496,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

