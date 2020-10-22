Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXP. Citigroup upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Eagle Materials in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of EXP opened at $89.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.01 million. Analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 6.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 0.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,931 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Eagle Materials by 3.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

