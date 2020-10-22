Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Materials in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $89.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials has a twelve month low of $41.83 and a twelve month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $428.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.01 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 25.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 12,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $999,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,628,152. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.52, for a total value of $125,347.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,988,604.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 177.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 364,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,318,000 after buying an additional 233,614 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,901,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 36.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the second quarter worth about $2,323,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

