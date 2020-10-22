easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ESYJY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS ESYJY opened at $6.80 on Monday. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.81.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2019, the company operated 1,051 routes and a fleet of 331 aircrafts. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as tour operations; and the provision of graphic design services.

