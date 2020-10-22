Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

NYSE:EW opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $87.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total value of $5,418,877.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $24,487,318.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock worth $34,576,732 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 536.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 374 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 243.6% during the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 378 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

