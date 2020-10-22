Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $92.00 to $97.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

EW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.95.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $83.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $51.51 and a 1 year high of $87.79. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,335,790.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total value of $2,064,177.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,360.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 122,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 56.1% during the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 20,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 7,497 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 33,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 25.7% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 346,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,654,000 after buying an additional 70,823 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

