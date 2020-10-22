Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Edwards Lifesciences updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.85-1.95 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.85-1.95 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,651,251. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $51.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Several research firms recently commented on EW. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $838,723.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 374,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,335,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 429,773 shares of company stock valued at $34,576,732 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

