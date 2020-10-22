Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Electrum Dark has a total market capitalization of $1,453.33 and $745.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar. One Electrum Dark token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00358999 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.71 or 0.00673052 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001472 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.20 or 0.00738975 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000413 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00022107 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Electrum Dark Token Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a token. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 tokens. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

Electrum Dark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.