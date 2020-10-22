Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Stock Holdings Increased by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,443 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 2.0% of Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $17,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 153.8% during the second quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $33,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter worth $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 79.9% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 49.4% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

In other news, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total value of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LLY opened at $141.75 on Thursday. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.58.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 183.80% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

