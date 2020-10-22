Ellaism (ELLA) Trading 21.8% Lower Over Last Week

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ellaism has a total market capitalization of $215,119.14 and approximately $194.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $413.17 or 0.03195814 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00042680 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

Ellaism (ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 37,848,666 coins and its circulating supply is 37,797,335 coins. Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

Ellaism can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

