Elrond ERD Achieves Market Cap of $261.61 Million (ERD)

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, Elrond ERD has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on exchanges. Elrond ERD has a market cap of $261.61 million and $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond ERD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00240278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00089059 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00033461 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.40 or 0.01307161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000211 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00144491 BTC.

Elrond ERD Profile

Elrond ERD’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. The official message board for Elrond ERD is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond ERD is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

Elrond ERD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond ERD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond ERD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond ERD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond ERD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.