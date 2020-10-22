Enjin Coin Price Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days (ENJ)

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Enjin Coin has a market cap of $123.55 million and $5.68 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00001160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00035151 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $588.74 or 0.04550846 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00280381 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00030093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Enjin Coin Token Profile

Enjin Coin is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 823,130,411 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io

Enjin Coin Token Trading

Enjin Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges.

