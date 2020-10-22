Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.62-0.67 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-495 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $458.04 million.Entegris also updated its Q4 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.62-0.67 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ENTG. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Entegris from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $63.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.43.

Entegris stock opened at $79.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.31. Entegris has a one year low of $38.12 and a one year high of $85.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Entegris had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,498,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 118,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $8,509,736.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 834,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,931,388.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 195,463 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,417. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

