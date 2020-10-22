Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the savings and loans company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

Enterprise Bancorp has raised its dividend by 23.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Enterprise Bancorp alerts:

Shares of EBTC opened at $22.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $270.76 million, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. Enterprise Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.27 and a 12-month high of $34.75.

Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter.

In other Enterprise Bancorp news, Director John A. Koutsos bought 2,000 shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at $784,664. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBTC shares. BidaskClub raised Enterprise Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Enterprise Bancorp Company Profile

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services primarily in the Greater Merrimack Valley, Nashoba Valley, and North Central regions of Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company offers commercial and retail deposit products, including transactional checking accounts, non-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.