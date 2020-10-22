EOG Resources, Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EOG Resources in a report released on Monday, October 19th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $0.82 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.07. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Shares of EOG opened at $35.12 on Thursday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

