EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on EOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EOG Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.13.

EOG Resources stock opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.13. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.12%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $94,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,492,567 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $53,613,000 after acquiring an additional 110,886 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 36,353 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,925,383 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $105,079,000 after purchasing an additional 650,521 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in EOG Resources by 18.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 224,710 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,861,000 after buying an additional 34,778 shares during the period. 87.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

