EQT (NYSE:EQT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07, RTT News reports. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 54.71%. The business had revenue of $172.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. EQT has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.49.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EQT shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on EQT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.07.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

