Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equifax had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EFX stock traded down $2.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $159.41. 754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.77. Equifax has a 12 month low of $103.01 and a 12 month high of $181.76.

Get Equifax alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Equifax from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equifax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Equifax from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Equifax in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.44.

In other Equifax news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.69, for a total transaction of $100,460.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $2,883,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,118 shares of company stock worth $4,303,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.