Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lennox International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $9.65 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.59. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2020 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.37 EPS.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.33 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $208.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $198.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Group upgraded shares of Lennox International to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.50.

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $283.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $276.33 and its 200 day moving average is $239.41. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $163.40 and a twelve month high of $297.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.52%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.66, for a total transaction of $167,160.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,901 shares in the company, valued at $501,217.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel M. Sessa sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $1,212,883.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,892,665.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,789 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,441 in the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LII. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 81,518.2% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 707,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 706,763 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 92,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International in the 2nd quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates in three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

