Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Upgraded at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Essential Utilities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. BofA Securities raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Essential Utilities from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WTRG opened at $42.57 on Monday. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.55.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $384.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.00 million.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 8.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 121,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 20.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 136,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.7% during the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

