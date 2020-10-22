EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ESLOY has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $67.41 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $48.79 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 55.81 and a beta of 0.83.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

