Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target Raised to $98.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. BofA Securities upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Eversource Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.71.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES opened at $92.08 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.32. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $60.69 and a 52 week high of $99.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.567 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 65.80%.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total value of $499,556.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay S. Buth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $258,030.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,142 shares of company stock worth $2,245,115. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.