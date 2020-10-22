Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) Announces $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th.

Evertec has decreased its dividend payment by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Evertec has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Evertec to earn $1.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.1%.

EVTC stock opened at $35.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Evertec has a 1 year low of $18.21 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.23 million. Evertec had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 45.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Evertec will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 140166 increased their price objective on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Evertec in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Evertec from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.17.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

