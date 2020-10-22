Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $0.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development of drug devices to treat debilitating diseases of the eye disorders and other chronic conditions. The company’s product candidate consists of DEXYCU(TM). EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as pSivida Corp., is headquartered in Watertown, MA. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EYPT. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.13.

NASDAQ EYPT opened at $0.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.72.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 229.34% and a negative return on equity of 452.45%. The company had revenue of $4.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 106,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 71,943 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 641.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,127,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,533 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

