Faceter Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (FACE)

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last week, Faceter has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar. One Faceter coin can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $24.68 and $5.60. Faceter has a market capitalization of $546,617.48 and $13.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Faceter alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00035198 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007764 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $588.36 or 0.04566836 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00279472 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00030109 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Faceter Coin Profile

Faceter (FACE) is a coin. It was first traded on January 19th, 2018. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 coins and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 coins. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $51.55, $24.43, $7.50, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $20.33, $33.94 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Faceter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Faceter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.