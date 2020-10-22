FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $625,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth $2,913,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 185.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $298.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $264.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $285.50.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.68, for a total value of $620,352.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,446.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.14, for a total transaction of $455,196.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,708,312 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $332.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $332.29 and a 200-day moving average of $319.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.34. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 54.21% and a net margin of 24.96%. The business had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

