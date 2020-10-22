Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fate’s candidates are mostly in research, preclinical or clinical development as of now. The development of cell therapies is a relatively new and emerging field and any setback in the same will be detrimental to the company’s success. The manufacturing and distribution of these cell product candidates, particularly the iPSC-derived cell product candidates, are complex and subject to a multitude of risks. These risks could substantially increase the development costs and limit the clinical and commercial supply of such candidates. Nevertheless, Fate’s efforts to develop its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates are impressive. Fate has entered into collaborations with other companies, which are not only sources of funds but also provide research expertise. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past year.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.07.

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,997. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.48 and its 200-day moving average is $33.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.01 and a beta of 1.57. Fate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.59 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.64% and a negative net margin of 881.86%. The business had revenue of $5.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 29,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $1,467,249.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,468,029.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 342.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

