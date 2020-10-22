Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

FITB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

