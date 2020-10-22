Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19, RTT News reports. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share.
Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.50 on Thursday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
