Financial Contrast: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) versus Universal Technical Institute (NASDAQ:UTI)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Universal Technical Institute’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Universal Technical Institute 2.25% -3.19% -0.68%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Zovio and Universal Technical Institute, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Technical Institute 0 1 5 0 2.83

Universal Technical Institute has a consensus price target of $9.83, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. Given Universal Technical Institute’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Universal Technical Institute is more favorable than Zovio.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zovio and Universal Technical Institute’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.32 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -8.77 Universal Technical Institute $331.50 million 0.53 -$7.87 million ($0.52) -10.40

Universal Technical Institute has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio. Universal Technical Institute is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zovio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.3% of Universal Technical Institute shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Technical Institute has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Universal Technical Institute beats Zovio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute. The company also provides manufacturer specific advanced training programs, including student paid electives at its campuses; and manufacturer or dealer sponsored training at various campuses and dedicated training centers, as well as offers undergraduate diploma programs for welding and computer numeric control machining. It operates 13 campuses. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

