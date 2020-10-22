First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $116.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. First Industrial Realty Trust updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.82-1.86 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $1.78-1.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.47. 719,301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,666. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $46.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

