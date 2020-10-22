First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $47.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST INDUSTRIAL REALTY TRUST is a self-administered and fully integrated industrial real estate company which owns, mamages, acquires and develops industrial real estste. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a sell rating on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a hold rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.50 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of NYSE FR opened at $41.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $116.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.44 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 25.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20,893.8% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

