First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.35.
Shares of AG opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $4.17 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.45.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in First Majestic Silver during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. 31.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About First Majestic Silver
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.