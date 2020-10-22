First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:FCAL)

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ FCAL opened at $52.68 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.00. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

