First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE FDEU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.

Get First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd alerts:

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.