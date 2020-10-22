First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd (NYSE:FDEU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.
NYSE FDEU opened at $10.12 on Thursday. First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $15.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Company Profile
Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dynamic Europe Eqty Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.