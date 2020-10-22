First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:FEMB)

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.163 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of FEMB stock opened at $34.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.43. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.