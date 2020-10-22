First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock opened at $19.61 on Thursday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $22.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.86.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.