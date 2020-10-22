First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

First Trust High Income Long/short Fund stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.53. First Trust High Income Long/short Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

About First Trust High Income Long/short Fund

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors, L.P. It is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. The fund invests in fixed-income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in high-yield corporate fixed-income securities of varying maturities that are rated below-investment grade, including corporate bonds, debentures, notes, and commercial papers.

