First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FPF opened at $21.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.04. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84.

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

