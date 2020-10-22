First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:LMBS)

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,076. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.69. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

