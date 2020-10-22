First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $55.30 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $54.90.

