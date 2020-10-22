First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.

Shares of FEI opened at $5.36 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

