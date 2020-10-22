First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd.
Shares of FEI opened at $5.36 on Thursday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.45.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
